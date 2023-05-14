It is Sweden’s Loreen who has won the Eurovision 2023 contest! With this, she has created history by winning Eurovision for the second time. She turned victorious at the celebrated music contest with her pop ballad “Tattoo”. She was earlier crowned the winner in Baku in 2012. Check out Loreen's electrifying winning performance here. Eurovision 2023: Grand Final Kicks off in Liverpool.

Watch Loreen's Winning Performance in Liverpool:

Loreen Creates History:

Sweden’s Loreen makes history as the first woman to win #Eurovision twice. pic.twitter.com/3zf4a2mqQB — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 13, 2023

