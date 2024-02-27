Television actor Abhishek Malik and Suhani Chaudhary married in 2021 but are now divorcing due to compatibility issues. Abhishek explained to Pinkvilla that they rushed into marriage and didn't have enough time to understand each other. Despite trying to work things out over two years, they split amicably. They've both moved on and are focused on their careers. Abhishek Malik Ties The Knot With Suhani Chaudhary! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actor Shares Wedding Pictures On Instagram.

Abhishek Malik And Suhani Chaudhary Part Ways!

