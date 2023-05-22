Splitsvilla 9 actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in the washroom of his 11th-floor high-rise apartment at his Mumbai residence, Actor's friend found him dead. He and the building's security guard drove him to a neighbouring hospital. Drug overdose is suspected as per several media reports. Sarath Babu Dies at 73: Veteran Telugu Actor Passes Away Due to Multiple Organ Failure.

Splitsvilla 9 Fame Aditya Singh Rajput Found Dead

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes TV (@etimes_tv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)