Aditya Singh Rajput who was a well known TV actor, unfortunately died of a drug overdose in his bathroom. As many fans mourn his demise, we can't help but notice his last post on his Instagram story where he seemed to be having a "Sunday funday with Besties". His post from 5 days ago will also tug your heartstrings where he talks about what happiness is according to him. In a few answers he mentions coffee, cuddles, playing with your dog and more. He also tells followers that while money is important, what's more important is inner peace and finding happiness in little things. Aditya Singh Rajput Dies: Splitsvilla 9 Fame Actor Found Dead in Bathroom, Drug Overdose Suspected - Reports.

