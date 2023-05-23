Splitsvilla 9 fame Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Andheri area on May 22, sending shockwaves in the industry. He was 32. Now, as per an update by ANI, cops have recorded statements of three people in the actor's death case whereas the post-mortem will be done today. That's not it, as the last rites of Aditya will also be performed today itself 'after consent of his family'. Aditya Singh Rajput Found Dead: Late Actor's Last Insta Post Was Him Having 'Sunday Funday With Besties'.

Aditya Singh Rajput Death Case Update:

Actor Aditya Singh Rajput death case | Oshiwara Police recorded statements of three people - his domestic help, private doctor and watchman. His mother has left from Delhi, for Mumbai. Investigation by Oshiwara Police is underway. His postmortem will be done around 11 am today… — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

