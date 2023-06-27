Ramanand Sagar's iconic Ramayan, is set to make a comeback on the small screen, much to the delight of fans. Shemaroo TV has announced that the beloved mythological series will start airing from July 3 on their channel. The show, which originally aired in the '80s, starred Arun Govil as Ram, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, and Sunil Lahiri as Lakshman. The timing of this rerun announcement is significant as it coincides with the ongoing controversy surrounding the new film, Adipurush. Critics have been quick to compare the portrayal of characters in Adipurush with Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, pointing out alleged misrepresentations. Adipurush, featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Devdatta Nage, and Saif Ali Khan, released earlier this month, further intensifying the debate. Adipurush Dialogue Controversy Impact: Lord Hanuman's ‘Tere Baap Ka’ Line Changed to ‘Tere Lanka Ka’ in Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Film (Watch Video).