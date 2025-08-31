Prem Sagar, producer, cinematographer and son of legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, died at the age of 84. According to reports, he breathed his last on Sunday (August 31) at 10 a.m. An NDTV report mentioned that Prem Sagar was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai and will be cremated in Juhu. The film and television fraternity is mourning the loss of the departed soul through heartfelt social media tributes. Actor Arun Govil, known for his iconic portrayal of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, took to Instagram and paid tribute to Prem Sagar. He wrote, " It is very sad to hear the death of Shri Ramanand Sagar's son and famous filmmaker Shri Prem Sagar. Praying to Lord Shri Ram to place the departed soul in his feet and give the bereaved families the strength to endure this deep grief." Priya Marathe Dies at 38: Marathi Actress Known for ‘Pavitra Rishta’ Passes Away at Her Residence in Mumbai’s Mira Road After Battle With Cancer.

Cinematographer Prem Sagar No More

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Arun Govil Pays Tribute to Prem Sagar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arun Govil (@siyaramkijai)

