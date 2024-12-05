Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Ramayana Fair in Ayodhya at 11 am today near Ramkatha Park. After the ceremony, he will visit Hanuman Garhi and offer prayers at Ram Lalla’s temple, reviewing the Ram Mandir construction progress. He will depart for Mumbai at 12:45 pm. Conceptualised by socialist thinker Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, the Ramayana Fair began in 1982. This year’s four-day event will feature Ram Leela, Pakhawaj recitals, devotional songs, folk performances, and dance dramas, with over 20 artists participating. Uttar Pradesh Government Led by Yogi Adityanath Declares Maha Kumbh Area in Prayagraj New District To Streamline Management Ahead of Kumbh Mela 2025.

CM Yogi Adityanath to Inaugurate Ramayana Mela in Ayodhya

#WATCH | UP CM Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate the 43rd Ramayan Mela in Ayodhya. (Visuals from Ramkatha Park) pic.twitter.com/WtrEppj1CO — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2024

