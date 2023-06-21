The Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush has stirred controversy over dialogues, which has been termed as tapori. However, the makers as promised, have now changed the controversial lines in the film. The dialogue in contention was by Bajrang (Hanuman) played by Devdatta Nage during the Lanka Dahan scene. Adipurush Dialogues Roasted: Fans Unhappy With Manoj Muntashir's Lines for Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Film on Ramayana, Take to Twitter to Troll the Lyricist!.

The lines were: "Kapda tere baap ka, tel tere baap ka, aag bhi tere baap ki, aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki." However, the lines have now been changed in the new prints that have come. From "baap", the words have now been changed to "Lanka". A viewer took to Twitter, where he shared a clip from the new prints, which sounds. Adipurush Dialogue Changed: After Backlash, Makers Revamp 'Tel Tere Baap Ka' Controversial Lines of Hanumanji From Prabhas-Starrer (Watch Viral Video).

"Kapda teri Lanka ka, tel teri Lanka ka, aag bhi teri Lanka ki, aur jalegi bhi teri Lanka hi." Adipurush is inspired by the Hindu epic Ramayana. The film is directed by Om Raut. It stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdutta Nage. It released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada last week on June 16.