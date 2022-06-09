And Just Like That showrunner Michael Patrick King has confirmed Kim Cattrall, who played the role of Samantha Jones in Sex and the City, would be making an appearance in the second season of the HBO Max series. Michael was quoted as saying, “My goal is to bring all the characters into the mix together, so that they’re not so much on separate runways,” reports Variety. And Just Like That Renewed for the Second Season at HBO Max.

Samantha Jones In And Just Like That Season 2

