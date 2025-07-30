Warner Bros. Discovery has announced its post-separation company names and leadership appointments on July 28, 2025. Warner Bros. Discovery will split into two separate companies by mid-2026. The entertainment giant revealed the official names and leadership teams for each entity. The new company overseeing streaming and studios will be called Warner Bros. and will cover Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, DC Studios, HBO, HBO Max, and Warner Bros. Gaming Studios. In a press release, the company said, “Premier entertainment, sports and news television brands around the world including CNN, TNT Sports in the U.S., Discovery, and top free-to-air channels across Europe as well as digital products such as the Discovery+ streaming service and Bleacher Report (B/R), will be called Discovery Global.” David Zaslav will lead Warner Bros. as President and CEO, while Gunnar Wiedenfels will head Discovery Global in the same role. Apple Support Weibo Account Reportedly Posts Samsung Z Flip7 Promo Video, Quickly Deletes It; X User Says, ‘Apple Can’t Make Flip Phones’ (Watch Video).

Warner Bros. Discovery Names Two New Companies Post-Split

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced the names of the two companies it will be splitting into in mid-2026: the Streaming and Studios company will be called "Warner Bros." and the Global Networks company will be called "Discovery Global." https://t.co/iT5XGSROpv — Animation on HBO Max (@AnimationOnMax) July 28, 2025

