While the DC Universe undergoes a reboot with Superman (2025), James Gunn ensures Peacemaker remains a vital connective thread. The newly released Season 2 teaser not only marks John Cena’s return as the titular antihero but also introduces cameos from Superman cast members Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner), and Sean Gunn (Maxwell Lord). Most of the original ensemble - including Gunn’s wife, Jennifer Holland - reprise their roles, while Season 2 notably features Frank Grillo’s live-action debut as Rick Flag Sr. The character’s inclusion adds poignant tension, given Peacemaker’s murder of his son, Rick Flag Jr, in The Suicide Squad. The teaser’s closing scene delivers a compelling twist: a helmetless Peacemaker finds himself held at gunpoint by his own costumed doppelgänger. Peacemaker Season 2 Confirmed! James Gunn Shares Behind-the-Scenes Helmet Selfie.

Watch The Teaser of 'Peacemaker' Season 2:

