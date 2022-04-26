Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan is a collection of short stories of seven inspiring, incredible, independent Indian women who have done something extraordinary for the country. It includes Basant Devi, Anshu Jamsenpa, Harshini Kanhekar, Aarohi Pandit, Tessy Thomas, Tanvi Jagadish and Poonam Nautiyal. These inspiring tales would be narrated by Neena Gupta and it is all set to be premiered on Netflix.

Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan

Stories of 7 trailblazing forces of nature who defined what freedom means to them. Netflix in association with @MIB_India presents - Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan. Inspiring stories of 7 incredible, independent women, narrated by @Neenagupta001. pic.twitter.com/C3LExeYPRE — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 26, 2022

