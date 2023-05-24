Following a generation leap in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Niti Taylor was brought on board to portray the lead role. This came after Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta bid farewell to the show. However, despite their efforts, the show failed to resonate with the audience, leading the makers to make the difficult decision to wrap it up. Recently, the actors filmed the final episode, and today marks the last airing of the show. As the curtain falls on this chapter, Niti took to her Instagram handle to express her emotions and shared a heartfelt note with her followers. Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2: Niti Taylor Talks About Hiten Tejwani, Calls Him ‘Best Friend’.

Check Out Niti Taylor's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nititaybawa (@nititaylor)

