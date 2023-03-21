Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress Niti Taylor talked about her co-actor Hiten Tejwani and said that although in the show he is a father-like figure onscreen but offscreen, he is her best friend. She said: "Although Hiten sir is my father figure on-screen, off-screen he is my favourite person on set. We enjoy each other's company a lot, there's so much to learn from him and it honestly helps me a lot when I perform. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Niti Taylor-Randeep Rai Enter the Show Replacing Disha Parmar-Nakuul Mehta; Watch New Promo Video Featuring This Jodi!.

Typically, we have a lot of emotional scenes where Prachi (Niti) tries to be a perfect daughter and never disappoints him, but behind the cameras, we keep humming songs and enjoy dancing to songs that he plays from his collection."Niti, who is known for working in Ghulaam, Ishqbaaz, Laal Ishq and also for participating in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and for appearing as a guest on Bigg Boss 16, called him a great friend who always gives good advice when needed and listens to all her problems. Niti Taylor: ‘Parikshit and I Were Very Good Friends Back In School’.

Niti added: "He listens to my problems and gets back to me with some solid advice. He's genuinely a great co-star, and an equally amazing human being to have as a friend. Our whole cast and crew have become a tight-knit family which makes work feel like play." Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2023 06:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).