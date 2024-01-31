Bhumi Pednekar's latest film, Bhakshak, initially launched with Yash Raj Films, now heads directly to OTT. In the trailer, Bhumi takes on the role of a journalist, echoing the 2018 Muzaffarpur Shelter Home rape case. Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma produce the movie under Shahrukh Khan's Red Chillies. Alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar play pivotal roles in this impactful narrative. Bhumi Pednekar Is Excited for Her Six Movie Releases in 2023, Says ‘This Year Will Be Hers as an Artist’.

Watch Bhakshak Trailer

