Big Girls Don't Cry, an upcoming series set in Vandana Valley Boarding School follows the lives of young girls as they navigate adolescence. Key themes include embracing individuality, challenging authority, and battling gender stereotypes. Pooja Bhatt stars as the stern principal, Anita Verma, adding intrigue to the ensemble. Avantika Vandanapu portrays Leah Joseph, the basketball champion, with a secret. Big Girls Don't Cry will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from March 14. Big Girls Don’t Cry Trailer: Pooja Bhatt, Avantika Vandanapu and Raima Sen’s Series Brings High School Drama to Life.

Watch Big Girls Don't Cry Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)