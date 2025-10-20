Aysuhmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Diwali biggie Thamma arrived in the theatres on October 21, 2025. The movie is the fifth instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) and is directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The move also stars Paresh Rawal, Sathyaraj and Faisal Malik in key roles. Aneet Padda, who recently impressed audiences with her performance in Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, has been officially confirmed as the lead in Maddock Horror Comedy Universe's upcoming film Shakti Shalini. Viewers of Thamma were treated to a first look at the film and its release details through a special announcement video attached to its theatrical release. As per the video, Shakti Shalini is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026. ‘Thamma’ FIRST Review: ‘Expect the Unexpected’ – Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Horror-Comedy Film Thrills With Engaging Plot, Laughs and Action.

Aneet Padda Introduced As ‘Shakti Shalini’ in ‘Thamma’ Post-Credit Scene

Aneet Padda officially enters her era. I'm getting goosebumps. 😭 The protector The destroyer The MOTHER OF ALL#AneetPadda in #ShaktiShalini pic.twitter.com/vr1mah13zW — 𝙁𝘼𝙍𝙄𝙃𝘼 🌵 (@aneetfied) October 21, 2025

