Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have once again become the talk of the town after Ahaan reposted Aneet’s Instagram story, leaving fans curious about their bond. The duo, who starred together in the hit romantic film Saiyaara, has often been praised for their on-screen chemistry and now fans believe it’s spilling into real life. Ahaan’s subtle gesture on social media is being seen as a possible “soft launch” of their relationship, while others think they’re simply sharing a sweet moment as close co-stars. Whether it’s romance or just friendship, one thing’s clear Ahaan and Aneet’s connection continues to melt hearts both on and off screen. ‘Saiyaara’ Stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda Spotted in Same Car, Fans Thrilled Seeing Rumoured Couple’s Off-Screen Bond (Watch Video)

Ahaan Panday Repost of Aneet Padda’s Instagram Story – See Post

(Photo Credit: @ahaanpandayy, @aneetpadda_)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)