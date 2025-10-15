Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda celebrated her special day with media. The rising star looked radiant as she cut a beautiful pink cake, her innocent smile stealing hearts and reflecting pure happiness. Fans could not stop praising her beauty, charm and warmth, with many commenting on how her eyes and smile spoke volumes about her joy. Surrounded by love and cheer, Aneet seemed truly blessed and delighted, making the birthday celebration a memorable one. Her candid moments with the media showcased her approachable personality, leaving everyone captivated by her elegance and genuine charm. Aneet celebrated her 23rd birthday on October 14 in London with her Saiyaara co-star and rumoured boyfriend, Ahaan Panday. 'Saiyaara' Fame Aneet Padda Rings in 23rd Birthday With Rumoured Beau Ahaan Panday in London; Couple’s Cake-Cutting Video Goes Viral (Watch).

Aneet Padda Celebrates Birthday With Media – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Filmfare Instagram), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)