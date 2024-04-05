Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh confirmed her upcoming wedding with Dipal Chauhan during an interview with Etimes. Scheduled for April 25, the celebrations will include traditional pre-wedding rituals like the mehendi and haldi ceremonies. Arti revealed that their first conversation took place on July 23, last year, and they met shortly after his birthday. Bigg Boss 13's Arti Singh to Get Married With Boyfriend Dipak Chauhan This Year – Reports.

Arti Singh To Marry Dipak Chauhan

