Last night (October 5), we saw a massive fight inside the Bigg Boss 15 house between Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali. Amidst this, it was the OTT contestants versus the junglewasis. Further, the argument got ugly AF and we even saw Shamita losing her cool. After the chaos ended, Karan Kundrra while discussing the fight with Nishant Bhat called Shamita an aunty, while claiming that she used the word classless.

Karan Kundrra Age-Shaming Shamita Shetty:

He is 36 year old And Shamita is 40 he called her Aunty Then what he will call to #Salmankhan? But he have no guts Shamita k b back py bol rha hai Salman k samny mu khul hi na jaye #ShamitaShetty #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/4tyNq01ZVT — SHAMITA SHETTY OFFICIAL FC🦋 (@ShamitaStans) October 5, 2021

However, a user has shared a clip that sees Nishant uttering the word classless and not Shamita.

I don't think I need to say anything about this, you're free to watch the video. She didn't say "CLASSLESS," at least not in the episode footage and it was Nishant who uttered it. Everything that happened between Shamita and Karan is included here.#ShamitaShetty pic.twitter.com/7Oe6dNFNId — Sammy🦋🎨 (@Helllo_its_me) October 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)