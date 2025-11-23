Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 19 is inching towards its grand finale. The show premiered with 16 contestants on August 24, 2025. As viewers eagerly await to see who will make it to the top 5, another contestant has been eliminated. In the November 23 Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, Kunickaa Sadanand was evicted from the house. The elimination happened following no evictions last week. The actress, who made a comeback in the entertainment industry through the popular reality show, was loved by the audience for her strong opinions and mature game. The other contestants who were in danger along with Kunickaa were Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal and Malti Chahar. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Amaal Mallik Breaks Down as Brother Armaan Mallik Enters the House; Composer Recalls Family Struggles and Emotional Rift With Anu Malik (Watch Video).

Kunickaa Sadanand Eliminated From ‘Bigg Boss 19’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (JioHotstar). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)