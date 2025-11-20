Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's friendship and brotherhood have always given us major Jai-Veeru vibes, you know, like there’s no SRK without Salman and no Salman without SRK. Now, a video of the Bollywood superstars has caused a fresh frenzy on the internet. The viral video shows SRK and Salman dancing their hearts out at a wedding to the latter's superhit song "Oh Oh Jane Jaana" from the 1998 film Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. While we are not sure about the actual date of the video, the viral footage showing the two superstars dancing to the iconic number in true Bollywood style has won hearts online. Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “Do bhai, dono tabahi.” Another commented, “SRK looks like the cute younger brother while Salman looks like the elder brother.” ‘Shahrukhz by Danube’: New Dubai Towers To Be Named After Shah Rukh Khan, Superstar Says ‘Humbling and Deeply Touching Moment’ (See Post).

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan Dance to ‘Oh Oh Jane Jaana’ at New Delhi Wedding – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Shah Rukh Khan (@teamshahrukhkhan)

Netizens React to SRK and Salman Khan’s Viral Performance

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

