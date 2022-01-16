The latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 showed how a nasty argument took place between Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal after the latter called Tejasswi Prakash ‘stupid’. This didn’t go down well with Karan and he questioned Pratik if he’d be okay if anyone calls his loved ones ‘stupid’. Karan who lost his cool over Pratik said “Teri maa stupid”. Bipasha Basu, without mentioning any names, shared a post and mentioned ‘can’t call anyone’s mother stupid non stop, just to prove any ridiculous point! Shameful!’

Bipasha Basu Reacts Over Karan Kundrra And Pratik Sehajpal’s Argument

Pathetic behaviour of grown man and woman!Name calling among housemates is not ok but always happens.But can’t call anyone’s mother stupid non stop,just to prove any ridiculous point!Shameful!#BiggBoss15 #shameful — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) January 15, 2022

