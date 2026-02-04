JJioHotstar has taken fans on a roller-coaster ride filled with drama and emotions since the premiere of The 50. The reality show has been making waves ever since its debut on February 1, 2026, and continues to leave viewers on the edge of their seats. According to the latest updates shared by the makers, contestants Saurabh Ghadge and Sumaira Shaikh have been evicted from the show in Episode 4. Along with them, Maxtern and Khanzaadi were also in danger but managed to get saved. Saurabh and Sumaira are the second and third contestants to exit the palace after Vanshaj Singh. Who Is Vanshaj Singh? All About the Content Creator and First Contestant To Be Evicted From ‘The 50’.

Saurabh Ghadge Eliminated From ‘The 50’

Sumaira Shaikh From ‘The 50’

