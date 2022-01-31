Pratik Sehajpal emerged as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 15. Although he couldn’t win the controversial reality TV show, netizens have declared him as the real winner of the show hosted by Salman Khan. Pratik has shared a video on social media thanking all his fans for the support during his journey on the show.

BB15 First Runner-Up Pratik Sehajpal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pratik Sehajpal (@pratiksehajpal)

Fans Call Pratik Sehajpal As The Real Winner Of Bigg Boss 15

Pratik Sehajpal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)