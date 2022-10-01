Manya Singh has entered Bigg Boss 16 and she is the runner up of Femina Miss India. In a conversation with Salman Khan, she mentioned how she grew up in poverty and now that she has reached this stage, she wants to afford everything for her family. She also revealed on how she was out of work after being a runner up because of her skin colour. Bigg Boss 16: Femina Miss India Runner-Up Manya Singh Comes on Board for Colors’ Controversial Reality Show! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Take a look at her introduction:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)