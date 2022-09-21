Bigg Boss 16 has been creating a lot of buzz on how the controversial reality show will be one of its kind. The show is all set to premiere on October 1, 2022. While there is no official confirmation, there are speculations that celebrities like Karan Patel, Divyanka Tripathi, Kanika Mann, Faisal Khan, Jannat Zubair and Munawar Faruqui will be a part of the show. Manya Singh Is Miss India 2020 Runner-Up! Daughter of a Rickshaw Driver, Her Inspiring Life Story Proves Nothing Is Impossible (See Pics).

Now, we exclusively have got our hands on a piece of information which will surely excite the ardent lovers of Bigg Boss! A credible source informs us that Femina Miss India 2020 runner-up, Manya Singh will be a part of the reality show hosted by Salman Khan.

According to news reports, Manya was hailed as the auto driver's daughter. Working multiple jobs, taking tuition for kids in the slum, completing her education and preparing for the national pageant, she has accomplished quite a lot of things at a young age. VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 Telecast Date, Timing and Channel: Watch Miss India Manasa Varanasi, Runner-Up Manya Singh and Miss Grand India Manika Sheokand’s Crowning Moment.

There are many news pieces doing the rounds about Bigg Boss 16 from the highest paid contestants to Salman Khan’s charges for this season. According to a news report, Sajid Khan is also touted to join the show. Bigg Boss 16, going by the promos, promises to be a game changer in this season and it will surely be interesting to see the contestants fight it out to win the coveted trophy!

