Bigg Boss 16 recently witness Shalin Bhanot being slammed for his behaviour during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode by Salman Khan. But this time, Shalin stood his ground. Netizens are appreciating Shalin's stance and are calling out to the makers for targeting him every weekend during Salman Khan's special episode. Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Loses His Calm Over Shalin Bhanot, Walks Out in Anger (Watch Video)

Here Is What They Wrote:

Shalin Is Being Targeted

Netizens Are Bashing Makers

Are The Contestants Here To Just Get Insulted?

Some Fans Have Commented That Shalin Drives The Content Of The Show

The Whole Team Including The Host Is Targeting Shalin

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)