Bigg Boss 16 recently witness Shalin Bhanot being slammed for his behaviour during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode by Salman Khan. But this time, Shalin stood his ground. Netizens are appreciating Shalin's stance and are calling out to the makers for targeting him every weekend during Salman Khan's special episode. Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Loses His Calm Over Shalin Bhanot, Walks Out in Anger (Watch Video)

Here Is What They Wrote:

Shalin Is Being Targeted

Chalo dikh gya One vs All. Sab milke karo target #ShalinBhanot ko , kuch parwa nhi. Tiger always hunts alone not in groups or not in hope that others will help him.#bb16 — Tiyas (@tiyasganguly) December 29, 2022

Netizens Are Bashing Makers

Yes. There is only one person (insaan) in the entire house who is rebuked for his behaviour and words in the weekends. Baki sab ke sab mahan hai. Dev aur deviyan hai.Galti ya paap hote hi nehi unse. As #ShalinBhanot says, this is not a good show, for humans. It's a show for GODS! — SUTANUKA MITRA (@MitraSutanuka) December 30, 2022

Are The Contestants Here To Just Get Insulted?

How was this a class? Loving Shalin's reply here. Are the contestants here to just get insulted quietly? "Bas baitho shanti se aur sunte raho?" Well Done Shalin Winner #ShalinBhanot#BBKingShalinBhanot — Virgo_23 (@y_shefali) December 30, 2022

Some Fans Have Commented That Shalin Drives The Content Of The Show

Tumlogo ka pura episode b #Shalin pe chalta hai masala b usi se lete ho or hr hafte class b usi ki lagate ho kya unfair show h..realty se show se nam Badl k unfair show rkh do #salmankhan to sun hi ni pate h kuch unka alg hi chl rha h — SCK (@ChandSaloni) December 30, 2022

The Whole Team Including The Host Is Targeting Shalin

#BiggBoss itna Bhoklaa gya hai #ShalinBhanot ko leker The whole #BiggBoss16 TEAM targeting him including HOST They r doing -ve Tweets posting videos Aginst HIM#ShalinBhanot𓃵 played them nxt level and #Shalin Exposed All #BB16 favourite contenders That’s the POWER of SHA💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/3eKwCPBfhl — Rubina👑 (@TeamSidRubiPra) December 30, 2022

