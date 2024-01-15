Ankita Lokhande's relationship with husband Vicky Jain has been a hot topic of discussion since the time she has entered Bigg Boss 17. Fans have been calling out Vicky for his uncalled behaviour towards wife and seems looks like Ankita's fans will be really sad after seeing tonight's episode. Well as per new promo shared by makers, we get to see Ankita and Vicky in an insane argument over house duties wherein at the end, it's the actress who sobs and runs away from the quarrel saying 'Mein Ja Rahi Hu Teri Zindagi Se'. Check it out. Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma Reacts to Isha Malviya’s Reasons of Evicting Her Instead of Anurag Dobhal, Says, ‘Aakhir Sach Nikal Hi Gaya’ (View Post).

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo:

