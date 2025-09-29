Durga Puja celebrations are in full swing, and on Maha Saptami, fans were happy to see Kajol and Jaya Bachchan together once again. The two have been part of the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja for years, and their reunion this year went viral on social media. In a heartwarming video, Kajol greeted Jaya Bachchan with a radiant smile and the two shared a warm hug. Jaya Bachchan looked elegant in a cream coloured saree, while Kajol embraced festive vibes in a yellow-pink saree, her hair tied neatly in a bun. The duo is fondly remembered for playing mother-in-law and daughter-in-law in Karan Johar’s iconic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Jaya Bachchan’s Tight Hug and Kiss for Kajol at Durga Puja Pandal Is Pure Gold (Watch Video)

Kajol and Jaya Bachchan’s Heartwarming Reunion – Watch Video

