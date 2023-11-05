In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's relationship took a new turn when they shared a cozy moment under a blanket in 'Dil Ka Makaan'. Earlier, Salman Khan had criticized Isha for her complicated relationship with her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar and Samarth, a wild card contestant. The scenario looked awkward when her ex-bpyfriend Abhishek, entering the room to get his blanket and cautioned Samarth about the cameras present in the room. Bigg Boss 17: Is Mannara Chopra Being Favoured by Salman Khan and Makers? Deets Inside.

#IshaMalviya & #samarthjurel u both are in the wrong show.. You should’ve come in the #TemptationIsland show, as this show needs u the most😂😂 Even after bashing Isha kaa yahi sab continue hai..#BIGGBOSS17 #BiggBoss #BB17 pic.twitter.com/8BQtB1Yxh8 — The Khabri (@TheKhabriiTweet) November 4, 2023

