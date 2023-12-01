Karan Johar is set to take over as the host for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 during Weekend Ka Vaar this week. In a new leaked promo, Karan confronts Ankita Lokhande about her emotional stance, questioning if she stepped back due to Munawar's priority being Mannara. Karan calls out Ankita's inconsistency, stating, "I'm emotional; if I feel bad, I'll say it to your face. We've only heard you say this; it can't be seen in your actions." Turning to Mannara, Karan accuses her of seeking validation for her friendships, schooling her on not questioning Anurag Dobhal's nomination of Munawar, deeming her a "hypocrite" with "double standards." Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Karan Johar to Grill Contestants in Salman Khan's Absence.

