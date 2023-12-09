In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, of Bigg Boss 17 Salman Khan strongly reprimanded the contestants for their disrespectful behavior, making faces, and engaging in arguments with Karan Johar during the previous weekend. Salman declared that the doors to Dharma Production are now permanently closed for all the contestants due to their actions. In a stern message, Salman highlighted the significance of respecting industry stalwarts like Karan Johar and emphasised the consequences of their behaviour outside the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss 17: K-Pop Singer Aoora Dances on ‘Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din’ With Salman Khan (Watch Video).

Salman Khan Schools Contestants For Disrespecting Karan Johar

Salman Khan slammed the contestants for disrespecting, making faces, and arguing with Karan Johar last weekend. He also said now Dharma production door is forever closed for all of them. "Pichle hafte Karan Johar sahab aaye thhe. Aap logon ne unki izzat ki? Karan yahan par baat… — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 9, 2023

