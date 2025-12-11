(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)
YouTube TV Plans 2026: Google-Owned Platform to Launch New Sports-Based Packages Early Next Year
YouTube is rolling out new YouTube TV plans after its recent dispute with Disney, aiming to offer viewers greater flexibility and personalised options. The service will introduce multiple genre-based packages, including a sports-focused plan, along with popular features and optional add-ons, creating a more adaptable and user-friendly viewing experience for subscribers.
Socially Team Latestly| Dec 11, 2025 07:39 AM IST
