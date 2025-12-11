YouTube, after the recent disagreement with Disney, announced its plan to launch new YouTube TV Plans which would include channels to bring viewers more choice and flexibility. The Google-owned platform said it would offer 10 genre-specific. YouTube said on its website , "The Sports Plan will offer fans access to all the major broadcasters as well as sports networks like FS1, NBC Sports Network, all of the ESPN networks, as well as ESPN Unlimited. Subscribers can include add-ons like NFL Sunday Ticket and RedZone, and keep all fan-favorite features, including unlimited DVR, multiview, key plays, and fantasy view." Google Search Console New Update: Google Adds ‘Weekly’ and 'Monthly' Performance Views for Long-Term Traffic Trends; Rolling Out Globally Starting Today.

