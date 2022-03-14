Rashami Desai's latest song titled "Biraj Mein Jhoom" is out! Sung by Anuradha Juju, the track sees the actress dancing her heart out and playing with rangs on the occasion of Holi. She looks stunning and brings the nuance of Mathura revelry to the melody. Desai represents Radha’s grace, playfulness, and elegance in this video. Happy Holi 2022 Wishes & HD Images: Send WhatsApp Stickers, Festive Quotes, Colourful Wallpapers, Sayings and SMS To Family and Friends on Rangwali Holi.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)