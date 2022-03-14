Holi is an Indian festival that celebrates the arrival of spring, the end of winter, and the blossom of love for many. It celebrates the beginning of the good spring harvest season. The Holi festival celebrates the eternal and divine love of Radha Krishna. On the main day of the Holi celebration, people smear each other with colours and drench each other. People of all age groups enjoy the day with colours, water filled balloons, and water guns. As you celebrate this colourful festival, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them Holi 2022. From Gujiya To Malpua, Five Mouth-Watering Delicacies That Will Add A Burst Of Flavours To Your Celebration

Holi signifies the victory of good over evil. Holi preparations start a day before Holi with Holika Dahan where people get together and perform rituals in front of a bonfire. They pray that their internal evil is destroyed just like Holika, sister of demon king Hiranyakashyap was killed in the fire. The next day, people play with colours and flowers. Here are beautiful images that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on the festival of colours. Holi 2022 Celebration: From Lathmar Holi To Holla Mohalla, Here's How The Colourful Festival Is Celebrated Across India.

Holi 2022 Messages

Holi 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: May You Enjoy This Holi Festival, and It Turned the Best Ever You Have Enjoyed. Wishing You a Lovely Holi Full of Colours and Sweets.

Happy Holi 2022 HD Images

Holi 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: May God Shower All His Blessings Upon You and Fill You Life With Good Deeds and Contentment. Happy Holi!

Holi HD Wallpapers

Holi 2022 Messages (File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: Let’s Fill Each Other With the Colour of Holi and the Deepest Shade of Love. Happy Holi, My Love.

Rangwali Holi 2022 Greeting

Holi 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Holi Wish Reads: Holi Is the Festival of Love and Togetherness. Enjoy the Day to the Fullest. Wishing You a Happy Holi.

Holi 2022 Quotes

Holi 2022 Messages (File Image)

HD Image Reads: With Holi Comes a Lot of Joy and Happiness. It Also Brings Delicious Gujiyas and Sweets. Happy Holi!

Holi 2022 Wishes: Festive Quotes, Messages and Colourful Images To Celebrate the Festival of Colours

Many people prepare special Holi delicacies like gujiya, dahi bhalle, thandai etc, and invite friends and family to their house to celebrate the festival. The festival of Holi officially declared the onset of summers. Various rain dance parties are organised on this day. Here are colourful images and beautiful messages that you can download and send to all your family and friends to wish them Happy Holi 2022. Wishing everyone Happy Holi 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2022 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).