The makers of Sikandar have unveiled the teaser of “Bam Bam Bhole”, the second song from the upcoming film. This Holi-special track arrives just in time for the Festival of Colours. The teaser offers a glimpse of the vibrant celebrations, featuring boys drenched in colours and playing the dhol. Salman Khan’s grand entry adds to the excitement, promising a high-energy, massy number sung by Shaan, Dev Negi and Antara Mitra. The full song is set to release on March 11, perfectly aligning with Holi week. Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ Spares No Expense: Sajid Nadiadwala Brings 500 Dancers From Turkey for Epic Finale Song – Reports.

Watch Teaser of ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ Song:

