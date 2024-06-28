In a powerful display of strength, actress Hina Khan revealed on Instagram that she's battling Stage Three Breast Cancer. Despite the difficult news, she assured fans her treatment has begun and she's "doing well." Khan vowed to overcome this challenge, inspiring an outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities who flooded her page with well-wishes. From Ankita Lokhande, Rashami Desai to Gauahar Khan, many stars prayed for her speedy recovery. Check it out. Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage Three Breast Cancer; TV Actress Reveals She's Undergoing Treatment - Read Statement.

Hina Khan Battling Breast Cancer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏 (@realhinakhan)

Ankita Lokhande, Rashami Desai's Comment On Hina Khan's Post

Hina Khan Instagram

Celebs React To Hina Khan's Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Hina Khan Instagram

Friends Wish Hina Khan Speedy Recovery

Hina Khan Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)