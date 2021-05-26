Yet another song from Broken But Beautiful season 3 will be out tomorrow, "Kya Hiya Hain Tune". The song is penned by Rashmi Virag and sung by Amaal and Armaan Malik and Palak Muchchal. From the sound of it, the track will be the romantic track of the year.

Check out the song announcement here...

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)