With Salman Khan tied up with the Da-Bangg Tour Reloaded in Dubai, Farah Khan steps in as the host for Bigg Boss 18's Weekend Ka Vaar. In a promo released by Colors TV, Farah is seen reprimanding the housemates for their constant bullying of Karanveer Mehra. She draws a comparison between Karanveer and Sidharth Shukla, the winner of Bigg Boss 13. Farah doesn't stop there—she also blasts Rajat Dalal for constantly playing the protector of women while resorting to violence. She warns him of eviction if he ever engages in physical altercations again. Check it out. ‘Macchar Hai Yaha Pe?’: Internet Sensation Shalini Passi Enters 'Bigg Boss 18', Urges Housemates to Put Mosquito Nets on Her Bed (Watch Video).

Farah Khan as Host on 'Bigg Boss 18'

#WeekendKaVaar Promo: KV's fan Farah Khan called Bigg Boss 18 "The Karan Veer Mehra Show", and compared him with Sidharth Shuklapic.twitter.com/bvb2CcU71u — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 6, 2024

