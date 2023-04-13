The official cast list for one of the first entries in DCU's first chapter "Gods and Monsters" has been revealed. Joining the animated series Creature Commandos is Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Indira Verma as the Bride, Maria Bakalova as Ilana Rostovic, Alan Tudyk as Dr Phosphorous, Sean Gunn as GI Robot and Weasel, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky and Steve Agee is set to return as John Economos. The series is also written by James Gunn. James Gunn's DC Lineup: Batman, Superman, Green Lantern and More - Check Out All Movies and Series Part of 'Chapter 1 - Gods & Monsters' (Watch Video).

Check Out James Gunn's Tweet:

And in addition to Grillo welcome David Harbour as Frankenstein, Indira Varma as the Bride, @AlanTudyk as Dr. Phosphorous, @MariaBakalova96 as Ilana Rostovic, @seangunn as GI Robot & Weasel, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky and @steveagee returning as John Economos. #CreatureCommandos https://t.co/Xcg4oTv45j — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)