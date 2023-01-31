After much anticipation, James Gunn has finally revealed his DC lineup. With revealing the projects that we can expect in the first chapter called "Gods and Monsters," Gunn revealed everything from the Superman movie he is currently writing to a new Batman film called The Brave and the Bold which will include Robin. Among others, a Wonder Woman spinoff show was announced as well while characters like Green Lantern and Supergirl are bound to get their spotlight too. He also announced that there will be elseworld films like The Batman - Part II and Joker 2 as well. The Batman - Part II: Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson's DC Film to Release on October 3, 2025.

Check Out the Announcement:

DC has revealed their movie & TV plans for Chapter 1 - Gods & Monsters: Booster Gold Swamp Thing Paradise Lost The Authority Green Lantern Amanda Waller Superman: Legacy Creature Commandos The Brave and the Bold Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow pic.twitter.com/bN2WGSJAHA — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)