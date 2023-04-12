Dalljiet Kaur who got hitched to businessman Nikhil Patel on March 18 this year is enjoying her married life to the fullest. The actress seems to be on cloud nine and the same echoes on her Insta. Now today, Kaur took to IG and shared a sexy AF picture of her and hubby dearest getting sunkissed and posing together. In the click, while we see Dalljiet in bikini, on the other hand, her man can be seen flaunting his hot tattoo-ed bod by going shirtless. FYI, the couple now stays in Kenya. Dalljiet Kaur and Hubby Nikhil Patel Shift Base to Kenya, Shares Pics on Instagram.

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel Hot Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DALLJIET KAUR PATEL ੴ (@kaurdalljiet)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)