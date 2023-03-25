After sharing beautiful wedding pictures and some amazing ‘first official date as Mr & Mrs Patel’ in Bangkok pictures, Dalljiet Kaur has now shared some amazing clicks with hubby Nikhil Patel from Kenya. Dalljiet, who got married recently and moved to Kenya officially, shared some pictures and captioned it with, "Officially moved to Kenya today. May there be more craziness… more laughters…. More beautiful memories … Let the magic begin." Dalljiet Kaur Enjoys ‘First Official Date’ With Hubby Nikhil Patel in Bangkok (View Pics).

Check The Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DALLJIET KAUR PATEL ੴ (@kaurdalljiet)

