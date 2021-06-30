Sasural Simar Ka 2 went on air only a month or two back and Dipika Kakar has already quit it. The actress addressed the discussion in her recent Vlog. She said that it was always supposed to be a two months role from the start. SSK 2 made her and this was her way of paying back for the same.

