It's heartbreaking news for all Dipika Kakar fans, as reports from Gossip TV suggest that the Sasural Simar Ka actress may have quit the show midway due to health concerns. Currently seen on the Sony TV culinary competition hosted by Farah Khan, Kakar's departure has yet to be officially confirmed. The show, judged by chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar, features popular celebrities like Tejasswi Prakash, Gaurav Khanna, Nikki Tamboli, Usha Nadkarni among others. Fans are eagerly awaiting official confirmation regarding Kakar's status on the show. Ayesha Jhulka Enters ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ As Wildcard Contestant; Know All About the Versatile Actress (Watch Video).

