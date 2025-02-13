Sony TV's cooking reality show Celebrity MasterChef premiered on January 27, featuring popular television celebrities in an intense culinary competition. With contestants like Gaurav Khanna, Usha Nadkarni, Dipika Kakar, Nikki Tamboli and others, the show combines drama, excitement and entertainment. Hosted by Farah Khan, Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna, the latest promo highlights a fierce rivalry between Nikki and Faisal Shaikh's (Mr Faisu) teams. After Faisal became captain, he selected Nikki as the second captain. The teams faced a relay round challenge, with the winning team securing their spot on the show and the losing team facing elimination. The promo hints that Nikki’s team triumphed, but who will be evicted is still a mystery? Ayesha Jhulka Enters ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ As Wildcard Contestant; Know All About the Versatile Actress (Watch Video).

Watch 'Celebrity Masterchef' Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

