Television actress Dipika Kakar, currently seen on Celebrity MasterChef, is in limelight after her former employee, fashion designer Saniya, accused her of abruptly firing her due to financial constraints. Saniya, who had relocated to Mumbai at the actress’ request to help build her clothing brand, shared screenshots of their conversations in YouTube videos, revealing how the actress dismissed her just days after hiring her. Dipika reportedly cited Saniya’s lack of outreach to artisans as the reason for her termination but later admitted that she was pausing her business due to her new TV show. The text messages between the two have now gone viral. In a message, Dipika apologised, stating, “Lekin ab mere circumstances bahut alag hain difficult hain. Mai apna business halt karne ka soch rahi hun coz i have got a show i told u. aise me mai aapki itne heavy salary pe kaise afford karun (However, my circumstances have now changed drastically and become difficult. I am thinking of putting my business on hold because I have got a show, as I told you. In such a situation, how can I afford you on such a high salary?).” Dipika Kakar’s Sister-in-Law Saba Ibrahim Announces Pregnancy With Husband Khalid Niaz (Watch Video).

Saniya’s Text Message To Dipika Kakar

(Photo Credits: Reddit)

Dipika Kakar’s Response To Saniya

(Photo Credits: Reddit)

Saniya’s Accusation Against the ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ Contestant

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)